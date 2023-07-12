Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Dr. Kelley Hensley with Chirolife Wellness graduated from Parker University in 2004 where she earned a Doctorate of Chiropractic. Dr. Kelley recently sold her practice in Arkansas of 13 years to move with her family to the beautiful Port St. Joe area.


Dr. Kelley is Webster Technique certified (helping pregnant mamas with mal-positioned babies) and has extensive experience working with kids of all ages. She thoroughly enjoys serving the entire family quality chiropractic care.


Dr. Kelley is NAET Certified, which is a non-invasive allergy elimination protocol that involves muscle response testing.


Dr. Hensley has witnessed many chiropractic miracles first hand and is very excited to bring her experience and expertise to Port St. Joe to continue her mission of helping families live better, healthier lives.


Chirolife Wellness

310 3rd St. Suite B, Port St. Joe, FL

info@thechirolifewellness.com

www.thechirolifewellness.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


In 1979, Raymond Evans founded Palm Plumbing, Inc. He built the company on integrity, quality, and professionalism. Palm Plumbing, Inc. strives to honor those founding values as they serve their customers.

Most people need plumbing service when they are either experiencing a water emergency or they are looking to enhance and beautify the most visited rooms in the house. Whether it's repairing a leak or installing a new kitchen sink, their professional plumbers will complete the highest quality work while charging rates that are upfront and fair.


Their quality is guaranteed and their plumbers will show up clean, professionally dressed, and on-time. 




Palm Plumbing, Inc.

434 Gulf Street, Port St. Joe, FL

850-270-7088

chris@palmplumbinginc.com

www.palmplumbinginc.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Aqua Bay RV Park is a destination RV Park in Port St Joe Florida. If you are looking for a small, quiet, and relaxing park, look no future. Aqua Bay opened May 29, 2020. They are family owned and operated.

Their RV park has 14 RV sites on about an acre lot just 1 block from the St. Joe Bay and just a miles drive to public beaches. The park is opened year round.


Aqua Bay is a self check-in RV park with a camp host on the property to help with any needs. They offer daily, weekly and monthly rates.


Park Amenities include:

·        Pull through and back in sites

·        All sites have 20/30/50 amp hook-ups

·        Max RV length is 42'

·        Water/sewer/power/garbage/wifi

·        One mile to public beach access

·        Two miles to downtown Port St Joe

·        Park sits one block off beautiful St Joseph Bay

·        Safe & Family Friendly

·        Pet Friendly

·        Deck

·        Community Fire Pits

·        Picnic Tables at each lot

·        Playground for kids

·        Bath/Laundry House





Aqua Bay RV Park

2764 Victoria Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

aquabayrvpark2764@gmail.com

850-247-3025

www.aquabayrvpark.com﻿

Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce next week - Thursday, July 20 - 5-8 pm ET for Wheels on Williams 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗘!


Featuring HOTT wheels, COLD Drinks, YUMMY food, LIVE music and GOOD times on Williams Avenue, in the heart of Port St. Joe, Florida!


This will be the last Wheels event of the year - BE THERE OR BE SQUARE


Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.





