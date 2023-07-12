The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed nearly 100 drunk boaters from Florida waters during the 4th of July weekend.
From July 1st through the 3rd, FWC officers arrested 94 vessel operators for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
FWC officers were taking part in Operation Dry Water, an annual effort to keep intoxicated boaters off the water.
It was the 15th year participating in the safety program.
Operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries and consequences.
In Florida, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, the same as in a vehicle.
