Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Big Bend Area Health Education Center Inc. (Big Bend AHEC,) est.1995, is a nationally recognized not-for-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors who are local health care professionals, educators, and community leaders who represent the health needs of the communities they serve.


BBAHEC is part of a larger statewide network called the Florida AHEC Network. It includes five AHEC Programs at each of the state’s five medical schools and 10 centers covering all 67 counties of the state. 

They are also an active member of the National AHEC Organization, which supports 56 AHEC programs with more than 235 centers that operate in almost every state and the District of Columbia.


BBAHEC’s mission is to provide health education and promote partnerships to improve community health, focusing on underserved, rural, and minority populations.


For more information about their programs visit their website at https://bigbendahec.org.


Big Bend Area Health Education Center Inc.

2815 Remington Green Circle, Suite 100, Tallahassee, FL 32308

(850) 224-1177

kwilliams@bigbendahec.org

https://bigbendahec.org

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Williamson Outfitters, LLC offers guided duck hunts, alligator trapping, tripletail fishing, and eco tours that provide you with the ultimate “Old Florida” experience. Williamson Outfitters is family-owned and operated, and we are driven to provide you with memories that last a lifetime!


They offer lodging, guided hunting & fishing services as well as eco tours throughout the North Florida Panhandle including Apalachee Bay, Tallahassee, Crawfordville, Apalachicola, Eastpoint, Shell point, Panacea, Live Oak Island, St Marks, St George Island, Carrabelle, Alligator Point, Lake Wimico, St Vincent Island, Port St Joe, Perry, Sopchoppy, Lake Talquin, Miccosukee, Piney Island, Ochlockonee, Alligator Harbor, and St James bay.


Access to various gear includes Sitka gear, Decoys, Drake, Mudbuddy, Prodigy, Shotgun, Boss shot shells, Tanglefree, Mojo, Llanark, Longline, and Duck Blind.


Make The Forgotten Coast Unforgettable, schedule your adventure with Williamson Outfitters today!

 

Williamson Outfitters, LLC

448 Ave A, Eastpoint, FL

(850) 251-8650

chrisw.fas@gmail.com

https://floridaducks.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Located on beautiful Cape San Blas, the Cape Trading Post offers you a full line of groceries, fresh meats, produce, souvenirs, beer, wine, a fully stocked liquor store, camping supplies, clothing, and so much more!


They have just about anything you may need to make your visit enjoyable. Stop by for breakfast, lunch, and even dinner! Enjoy your vacation, leave the cooking to them.


Family Owned and Operated ~ Always Great Customer Service


Cape Trading Post

4975 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 229-8775

capetradingpost@mediacombb.net

www.capetradingpost.com﻿

Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce next week - Thursday, July 20 - 5-8 pm ET for Wheels on Williams 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗘!


Featuring HOTT wheels, COLD Drinks, YUMMY food, LIVE music and GOOD times on Williams Avenue, in the heart of Port St. Joe, Florida!


This will be the last Wheels event of the year - BE THERE OR BE SQUARE


Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


