The body of a 33-year-old Ohio man was recovered from the Apalachicola Bay on Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the body of Lee Deitrick was found about a day after the man jumped off the Eastpoint fishing pier late Monday afternoon.
Sheriff AJ Smith said the man was in Franklin County to work and had been here for about a month.
The search was conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the public.
There was no reason given as to why Dietrick jumped from the pier.
The sheriff’s office said if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is an emergency helpline 988 or visit their website https://988lifeline.org
