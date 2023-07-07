Friday, July 7, 2023

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories July 2023 Newsletter

July 2023 Newsletter

Painting with Fish Class coming up!


Looking for a fun and creative weekend activity for you and your children?

Painting with Fish combines education and creation for a unique activity you won't find anywhere else! Admission to Gulf Specimen is included with the price of the class.

We hope to see children and parents creating with us soon!



Wakulla County Springs Protection Program

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Jack Rudloe give their wholehearted support to the efforts in getting Wakulla County to adopt a better springs protection plan. As you may know, Anne Rudloe was the first person to blow the whistle on the degradation that was taking place in the springs in a letter that she wrote to the Northwest Water Management District on December 15, 1987, which is attached. She also received the NWFWMD’s River & Bay Champion award posthumously. Any engagement and support for this issue is in keeping with her wishes for the health and restoration of Wakulla Springs.

Read Anne's Letter Here
More Information Here

Oyster Studies﻿

Oyster populations worldwide are down almost 90% and are considered essential environmental tools. One adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day; is a keystone species responsible for a range of fisheries; and is

nature's method of preventing shoreline erosion.

Dr. Thomas Manning of Valdosta State University has worked on various projects with GSML for over 20 years and currently has two permits for testing novel methods of oyster restoration. The permits are from the State of Florida and the United States Army Corp of Engineering.

The project has been in development for over a decade and has worked at optimizing the chemical, biological, and physical parameters of the material so it is an effective and economical green technology. For more information, click the link below.

See how many oysters (newly settled, can be tiny and blend in) – you can count in the images here!

More information on Oyster Studies

Beach Explorations

Tour﻿

Wondering what you saw on the beach this weekend?

Sign up for our beach walks with certified green guide, Debbi Clifford! Debbi has been exploring the beaches of Wakulla & Franklin counties for the past 25+ years as a marine life collector for Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea, FL. She is a certified Green Guide and a member of the Florida Green Guide Association.

She will walk you through all of the beautiful and unique creatures found on the shores of the gulf!

Spots are limited, so call (850) 984-5297 to reserve a spot today!

Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
Facebook  Twitter  Instagram

Our Company | Contact Us | FAQs | Privacy Policy

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories | 222 Clark DrivePO Box 237 Panacea, FL 32346
Unsubscribe manager@oysterradio.com
Update Profile | Constant Contact Data Notice
Sent by gspecimen@sprintmail.com powered by
Trusted Email from Constant Contact - Try it FREE today.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories via auth.ccsend.com 

11:29 AM (4 hours ago)
to jharrop

July 2023 Newsletter

Painting with Fish Class coming up!


Looking for a fun and creative weekend activity for you and your children?

Painting with Fish combines education and creation for a unique activity you won't find anywhere else! Admission to Gulf Specimen is included with the price of the class.

We hope to see children and parents creating with us soon!



Wakulla County Springs Protection Program

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Jack Rudloe give their wholehearted support to the efforts in getting Wakulla County to adopt a better springs protection plan. As you may know, Anne Rudloe was the first person to blow the whistle on the degradation that was taking place in the springs in a letter that she wrote to the Northwest Water Management District on December 15, 1987, which is attached. She also received the NWFWMD’s River & Bay Champion award posthumously. Any engagement and support for this issue is in keeping with her wishes for the health and restoration of Wakulla Springs.

Read Anne's Letter Here
More Information Here

Oyster Studies﻿

Oyster populations worldwide are down almost 90% and are considered essential environmental tools. One adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day; is a keystone species responsible for a range of fisheries; and is

nature's method of preventing shoreline erosion.

Dr. Thomas Manning of Valdosta State University has worked on various projects with GSML for over 20 years and currently has two permits for testing novel methods of oyster restoration. The permits are from the State of Florida and the United States Army Corp of Engineering.

The project has been in development for over a decade and has worked at optimizing the chemical, biological, and physical parameters of the material so it is an effective and economical green technology. For more information, click the link below.

See how many oysters (newly settled, can be tiny and blend in) – you can count in the images here!

More information on Oyster Studies

Beach Explorations

Tour﻿

Wondering what you saw on the beach this weekend?

Sign up for our beach walks with certified green guide, Debbi Clifford! Debbi has been exploring the beaches of Wakulla & Franklin counties for the past 25+ years as a marine life collector for Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea, FL. She is a certified Green Guide and a member of the Florida Green Guide Association.

She will walk you through all of the beautiful and unique creatures found on the shores of the gulf!

Spots are limited, so call (850) 984-5297 to reserve a spot today!

Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
Facebook  Twitter  Instagram

Our Company | Contact Us | FAQs | Privacy Policy



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment