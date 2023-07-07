Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories July 2023 Newsletter

Oyster populations worldwide are down almost 90% and are considered essential environmental tools. One adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day; is a keystone species responsible for a range of fisheries; and is
nature's method of preventing shoreline erosion.
Dr. Thomas Manning of Valdosta State University has worked on various projects with GSML for over 20 years and currently has two permits for testing novel methods of oyster restoration. The permits are from the State of Florida and the United States Army Corp of Engineering.
The project has been in development for over a decade and has worked at optimizing the chemical, biological, and physical parameters of the material so it is an effective and economical green technology. For more information, click the link below.
See how many oysters (newly settled, can be tiny and blend in) – you can count in the images here!
