Mosquito season, discoveries in chronic disease, and more UF/IFAS news

For the week beginning July 3, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | You may not be loving this humid summer, but the mosquitoes are. The UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory houses top experts on mosquito-borne illnesses, plus find peer-reviewed documents on mosquito topics, tips for gardeners to prevent breeding areas, and more. Let us connect you with an expert >
FROM THE EMERGING PATHOGENS INSTITUTE | This interdisciplinary group of UF scientists tackles issues of global health and economic concern. Several UF/IFAS departments are represented in its affiliate faculty.
BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Our blogs share knowledge: How complicated is permitting a living shoreline? It depends!
Mandy Baily and Armando Ubeda, both with Florida Sea Grant, share information about living shorelines, including an upcoming Living Shoreline Permitting Workshop being held in several locations throughout the state on July 12.
Want to cover one of next week's events? Workshop locations include the UF campus in Gainesville, Sarasota, Stuart, Weeks Bay (Alabama), Ponte Vedra Beach, Naples and Eastpoint. Contact us for more information or to be connected to the nearest host >
Video stories: Cane toads - How to identify this invasive pest
Steve Johnson, UF/IFAS wildlife ecologist, shows how to identify the cane or "bufo" toad, an invasive toad invading Florida backyards and threatening Florida's pets. Share our Facebook PSA > More on cane toads > Contact >
Visual learning: Generator safety infographic
This brand-new infographic highlights an important hurricane safety tip. Improper use of generators can cause harm to people within the home or utility service workers down the line. See more infographics > Contact >
En español: Normas de Seguridad al Utilizar un Generador.
