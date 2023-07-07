The state of Florida announced the successful conclusion of the Hurricane Michael Housing Repair and Replacement Program.
The program completed 977 housing projects, returning Hurricane Michael-impacted families to decent, safe, and sanitary homes 20 months after housing construction was initiated in July 2021, three years ahead of schedule.
Of the 977 households served, over 75 percent were extremely low-income residents, over 65 percent were female head-of-household, over 60 percent included individuals with unique abilities, 50 percent were minority homeowners/residents, and over 80 percent had dependent household members.
Hurricane Michael made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on October 10, 2018, near Mexico Beach, causing catastrophic damage to communities in the Florida Panhandle.
In October 2020, more than $735 million in funding became available to implement long-term disaster recovery and resiliency efforts in communities impacted by the hurricane, allocating more than $251 million to the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Michael Housing Repair and Replacement Program.
The program was implemented to repair, replace, or reconstruct homes damaged by Hurricane Michael in underserved impacted areas.
To date, Florida has provided over $3 billion for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts in the Panhandle.
