The
Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County will host its annual sizzler 5k
and 1 mile run on July 26th on St. George Island and are looking for sponsors
for the event.
The Sizzler5K is their biggest fundraiser of
the year and 100% of the money they raise goes to purchase food for the seniors
of Franklin County.
The group serves over 100 meals a day Monday
through Friday, plus they provide activities, recreation, and educational
opportunities for local seniors.
Sponsorships range from 25 dollars for contributor
level to 2500 dollars for premier platinum sponsors.
They are also looking for giveaways like
coupons and other items for their swag bags at the event which is a great way for
local businesses to get their branded items to the public.
To find out more, contact Bonnie
Kellogg at 850-509-5009.
