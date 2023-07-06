Thursday, July 6, 2023

Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly Chamber E-news

If you have not already, please complete the
Strategic Plan Survey.
 

Chamber and Member Events


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum: a special exhibit.
6/6-7/15

Investing In An Uncertain Market
7/11
RSVP by 6/30

 

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum: Special Exhibit.
7/18 - 8/26


Small Business Saturday - Carnival Day
7/15
FSU Costal & Marine Laboratory:
Evening at the edge of the sea
7/15, 7/29, 8/12, 8/26, 9/9, 9/23


The UPS Store Ribbon Cutting
7/18


NHC Home Care Ribbon Cutting
7/20

English Financial Group's July Workshop
7/25
RSVP by 7/20

July Chamber Networking Luncheon
7/26

Christmas After Dark
7/28


Career Source Capital Region:
Your Workforce Update.
Chamber Member ENews Requests.
You are cordially invited by NHC to their Ribbon Cutting!
The Low Country Boil Committee is requesting feedback.
Please complete this short survey.
This information will be used in planning next year's event! 

2023 LCB Feedback Survey.
Wakulla Senior Center
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.



