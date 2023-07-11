If
you plan to pursue a degree in nursing, Gulf Coast State College has a
scholarship program that may help pay for your education.
The
Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program has received funds for
the new scholarship cycle to be awarded for the Fall 2023 semester.
In
2021, Gulf Coast State College and Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain
a robust network of highly skilled health care providers in some of Florida’s
most vulnerable communities, to invest in the next generation of health care
workers who will commit to post-graduate work in the Florida Panhandle.
Select
nursing students will receive scholarships to fully cover their tuition and
associated costs.
Students
who reside in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Franklin, or Washington
counties and are pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing starting in the Fall
2023 semester are encouraged to apply now.
For
more information about the program and to apply, go to www.gulfcoast.edu.
https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/
