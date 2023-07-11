People who would like to help protect Florida’s sea turtles and manatees can do so very easily by buying a 5-dollar sea turtle or manatee decal.
Every Summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers new decals to benefit the manatee and sea turtle programs.
The funds raised support manatee and sea turtle rescue and recovery efforts, research, management needs and help produce educational materials.
The full-color, waterproof decals are designed to stick on boats or other vehicles.
The “Healthy Manatees Need Healthy Habitat” decal displays a manatee mom and calf resting in a thriving submerged aquatic vegetation bed.
Manatees depend on available forage as they are herbivores that consume a variety of submerged, emergent and floating plants.
The “Healthy Turtles Need Healthy Habitats” decal features a green sea turtle in a lush green seagrass bed.
Green turtles depend on vegetation such as sea grasses and sea weeds as a primary food source.
The decals are available at local tax collector's offices or you can order them online by going to www.MyFWC.com/Manatee or MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle and clicking on “Decals.”
This is the 31st year FWC decals have been created for the Save the Manatee Trust Fund and Marine Resources Conservation Trust Fund.
