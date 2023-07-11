Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is significantly expanding services to Wakulla County with the construction of a new Urgent Care Center along Crawfordville Highway.
A 2.2-acre site near Publix has been secured, and construction will soon begin on the 12,000-square foot facility with an opening expected in early summer 2024.
Half of the space will house the Tallahassee Memorial Urgent Care Center with diagnostic services including labs and X-rays, and the other half will house practice space for primary care, internal medicine and rotating specialists.
The new Urgent Care Center will bridge the gap between primary and emergency care by offering a range of immediate services to address non-life-threatening conditions, minor injuries and illnesses.
