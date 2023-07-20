Thursday, July 20, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — July 20th

JULY 20, 2023

Highlights

Updated NOAA Tribal Consultation Handbook and Indigenous Knowledge Guidance

In response to Executive Order 13175 and the Presidential Memorandum on Tribal Consultation and Strengthening Nation-to-Nation Relationships, NOAA updated its Tribal Consultation Handbook and Indigenous Knowledge Guidance in consultation with federally- recognized tribes. Collectively, these documents will serve as a reference and the vital foundation of NOAA’s work to build and strengthen our relationships with Indian tribes, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders.

More Than $910,000 Recommended for Ruth Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grants Projects

staghorn-coral-Looe-Key-credit-USGS

NOAA is recommending approximately $910,000 for one new award and four ongoing projects under the Ruth Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grants. The selected projects will develop novel restoration and intervention methods to promote resilient coral ecosystems in a changing climate.

NOAA Climate Program Office Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Grant Competitions

The NOAA Climate Program Office has announced that its FY 2024 grant competitions are now open! Through its annual grant competitions, the Climate Program Office funds innovative researchers across the nation to conduct cutting-edge research on a range of topics. This year’s offerings include two competitions centered around the Climate, Ecosystems, and Fisheries Initiative.

Climate Program Office NOFO

Celebrating 30 Years of Atlantic Shark Management

Shark-Management-30-Years-01

At NOAA Fisheries, 2023 marks 30 years of managing Atlantic shark stocks and on July 14 we celebrated Shark Awareness Day—a day dedicated to increasing awareness, conservation, and understanding of these majestic creatures. To celebrate with us, learn more about how we manage and assess shark stocks and explore the impacts of climate change on shark habitat, prey, and overall health.

Two NOAA Programs Support Restoration After Coastal Pollution

marsh-with-boats-Credit-State-of-Louisiana

NOAA is “Growing Habitat Together” through the Damage Assessment, Remediation, and Restoration and the Deepwater Horizon restoration programs. These programs were created to accomplish the goals of protecting, restoring, and maintaining habitat after oil spills and toxic waste releases.

West Coast

West Coast Concludes Exciting 4-Year Deep-Sea Coral Initiative

750x500-olympic-coast-nms-credit-OET-NOAA-Sanctuaries

The initiative has greatly improved our understanding of deep-sea corals and sponges off the coasts of California, Oregon, and Washington, particularly within national marine sanctuaries.

Pacific Islands

Genetic Study Finds Reef Manta Rays Stay Close to Home

2784x1856-reef-manta-ray-hawaii-Mark-Deakos-PIFSC

A team of researchers from NOAA’s Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center, the Hawai‘i Association for Marine Education and Research, and the University of Miami conducted the first genetic study of reef manta rays in Hawaiʻi. The results showed that manta rays in Hawaiʻi live in isolated, island-specific, and genetically distinct populations. Small and isolated animal populations are vulnerable to disease and extinction. Each island may need separate management strategies to ensure the rays’ long-term stability.

Southeast

Smalltooth Sawfish and Climate Change: Impacts of Habitat Loss on Range and Distribution

750x500-smalltooth-sawfish-noaa

Smalltooth sawfish are an endangered species found in the southeastern United States, primarily in the Florida Everglades. Unpredictable weather patterns, warming ocean temperatures, and rising sea levels caused by climate change reduce their available habitat.

StoryMap: Explore Mesophotic and Deep Benthic Communities Expeditions in the Gulf of Mexico

MDBC-StoryMap-screenshot-credit-NOAA-Fisheries-0

Learn about expeditions informing restoration of habitats injured in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Upcoming Deadlines

July 24: Pre-proposals due for FY 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Notice of Funding Opportunity

August 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Program

August 21: Comments due for Proposed Rules to Revise Regulations Implementing the Endangered Species Act

August 21: Letters of intent due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

September 12: Comments due for Proposed Rulemaking to Revise the Guidelines for National Standards 4, 8, and 9

October 17: Comments due for Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Green Sea Turtles

November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

July 21: Webinar on leveraging partnerships for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

July 25: Manteo, North Carolina, in-person public hearing on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 16: Shark Management

July 25: Houma, Louisiana, in-person public hearing on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation

August 2: Webinar on tips for first-time applicants of NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

August 3: Webinar for the Abalone Aquaculture Education Pilot Project with The Cultured Abalone Farm

August 7: Public webinar on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 16: Shark Management

August 7–10: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 10: Hawaii, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 16: American Samoa, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 14–17: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 15–16: Caribbean Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 17: Public webinar on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation

August 21: Guam, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 22: Manteo, North Carolina, in-person public hearing on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation

August 23: Saipan, in-person public webinar on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 29: Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Gulf of Mexico, and Atlantic, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 30: California, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

September 7–14: Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 11–15: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 18–22: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 26–28: New England Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

