The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all residents and visitors to lock your vehicles at night and bring in any valuables that might be in your car.
The reminder comes after a string of car burglaries in Eastpoint over the weekend.
Sheriff AJ Smith said two juveniles have been arrested in the case.
One was arrested Tuesday night, and the other on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials are still trying to recover all of the property that was stolen.
The Sheriff said the two were able to gain easy access to the vehicles because the cars were unlocked.
The case was helped after one of the juveniles was caught on video trying to get into a locked vehicle, but ran away when he could not open the doors.
