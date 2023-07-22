Saturday, July 22, 2023

School supply tax holiday tips, accessibility in farming, and more UF/IFAS news

 

TIMELY NEWS | The Florida school supply tax holiday starts July 24 and runs through Aug. 6.

Find your Frugal: Six ways to save on school supplies

Last year's piece has been updated to reflect this year's dates. UF/IFAS family and consumer sciences expert Jenny Rodriguez shares some tips to help parents send their children back to school prepared, without breaking the bank. Contact > 

¡Nuevo! En español: Serie de Ahorros para el Consumidor: seis maneras de ahorrar durante la compra de útiles escolares. Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

ADA is part of the DNA of UF/IFAS

Through a project called Florida AgrAbility, Serap Gorucu tries to ensure that everyone – even those with functional limitations — can operate the technology and machinery on the farm where they work. Contact > 

New chair: Mathews Paret to lead UF plant pathology

Paret is currently based at the UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center in Quincy, Florida, where he directs the center’s Plant Disease Diagnostic ClinicContact > 

2023-24 Citrus Production Guide available at Florida Citrus Expo

Topics covered in the guide include planting, irrigation, fertilization, weed control, insect management and disease management. Contact > 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

Cuidado del sistema séptico después de una tormenta

Las inundaciones y los cortes de energía eléctrica pueden afectar su sistema séptico. Le ofrecemos algunos consejos para reconocer los problemas en su sistema séptico y poder prevenirlos. Use este enlace para acceder al contenido > Contacto >

In English: Septic system care after the storm infographicDownload > Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: Oh, Poop! Is that what I think it is?!

Get a lesson in cyanobacteria, commonly called blue-green algae, from Kate Rose, UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County's Florida Sea Grant agent. Contact >

Video: Florida-grown hops timelapse

Watch as hops climb up the trellis at the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center. The plants are tricked into flowering at the right time with artificial lighting, and Florida is the only place that can harvest twice a year. Contact >

Visual learning: How to keep pests out of your home infographic

The integrated pest management information provided includes tips for inside and outside the home. See more infographics > Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

