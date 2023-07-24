FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Titan is an 18-month-old bully mix who was found as a very thin stray. He is sweet and gentle and he is so happy to be here with us. We can always tell when the shelter is the best place a dog has ever lived. His expressive eyes and squishy face are charming and we want to see this sweet boy adopted into a loving home with people who will spoil him!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
