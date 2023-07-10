The Cities of Apalachicola and Wewahitchka will share in more than 247 million dollars in grants through the state’s Broadband Infrastructure Program.
The program recently announced the grants that will fund a total of 63 projects in 43 Florida counties to ensure that Florida residents have reliable and efficient access to high-speed internet.
These most recent projects will connect more than 59,000 unserved and underserved businesses, homes, farms, hospitals and libraries.
Through the grants, the City of Apalachicola will receive over 825 thousand dollars to add about 10 miles of fiber optic cable to provide high speed internet to 373 unserved locations within Franklin County providing download and upload speeds of 1GB.
The City of Wewahitchka, along with Panama City and Ebro will receive nearly 20 million dollars to add over 1500 miles of fiber optic cable to provide high speed internet to over 2,100 unserved locations within Bay, Calhoun, Gulf and Washington counties.
These awards are in addition to more than $226 million in Broadband Opportunity Grant Funding already awarded to 53 counties across Florida to expand broadband Internet access to unserved areas across the state, connecting more than 250,000 homes and businesses.
