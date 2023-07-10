The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to list a southeastern mussel on the endangered species list and designate nearly 580 river miles in Georgia, Florida and Alabama as critical habitat.
The southern elktoe is a rare freshwater mussel found only in the Apalachicola, Chattahoochee, and Flint River Basins.
The species has disappeared from most of its range and only six populations still exist, though it can still be found in Franklin, Gulf and Liberty Counties.
The southern elktoe population is affected by dams, poor water quality and decreased water quantity associated with agricultural and urban land uses.
The majority of the proposed critical habitat for the southern elktoe overlaps with existing critical habitat for other listed species.
The public can submit written comments on the proposal to the federal government until August 21st.
To make a comment electronically: Go to the Federal eRulemaking Portal: https:// www.regulations.gov
In the Search box, enter FWS–R4–ES–2022–0179, which is the docket number for this rulemaking.
