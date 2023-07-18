The Concerned Citizens of Franklin County group is now under new leadership.
St. George Island realtor Mason Bean was recently chosen to lead the group, which was created in 2001 to provide public oversight of county expenditures and operations on behalf of greater fiscal responsibility.
The group was previously led by businessman Allan Feifer, and assumed a role of activism on behalf of residents and taxpayers by reviewing the annual budgets of county departments and Constitutional officers, offering financial insights and suggestions for more responsible regulation and taxation.
Feifer will continue in an advisory role on the Concerned Citizens Board of Directors.
A Certified Public Accountant has joined the Concerned Citizens board of directors and his fiscal experience will be initially focused on the Weems hospital financial reports.
The group is looking for new members and is currently inviting volunteers to help Board Members expand oversight of operations within the county.
It is hoped that interested citizens will offer to attend School Board, Tourist Development Council and Airport Board meetings to report on activities and actions as they affect local taxpayers.
Those interested in membership and/or becoming a citizen volunteer are encouraged to check out the Concerned Citizens website at www.abetterfranklin.com
