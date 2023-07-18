St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Tabby Abby! I am a 3-year-old domestic shorthair
classic tabby. I am very timid at first so I will need an owner who is willing
to give me a little extra time to warm up to you. I am very affectionate once I
am comfortable with you! I would do great in a quieter home. Come by the
shelter to meet me and all of my friends in the cat room!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
