This is not a good week to speed through the South.
The Florida Highway Patrol is taking part in a program called “Operation Southern Slow Down.”
“Operation Southern Slow Down,” is a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other southeastern states including Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
All five states and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a week-long speed enforcement campaign.
The week long, high visibility enforcement and awareness campaign is designed to reduce fatalities and serious injuries by getting motorists to obey speed limits on roadways from local to interstate highways.
As part of the crackdown, officers will pull over speeders, even if they’re only slightly over the limit.
The operation focuses on the heavy summer travel period when the rate of fatal and injury crashes in the southeast is higher than at any other time of the year.
Preliminary data from the FLHSMV shows more than 13 thousand crashes in 2022 in Florida involving speeding or driving too fast for conditions.
Speeding contributed to 10.5 % of all crash fatalities statewide, resulting in more than 368 fatalities.
