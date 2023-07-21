The Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County will host its 26th annual Sizzler 5k and 1 mile run this Saturday on St. George Island.
The cost is 30 dollars to take part in the 5K; it's only 25 dollars if you are military.
For that you get to take part in the race, plus you get a 5-liter dry bag and a ticket for a BBQ sandwich at the race after-party.
The money raised through the event helps the Elder Care Community Council feed over 100 people lunch 5 days a week in Franklin County and bridge the gaps in services to elders.
E Triple C provided over 26,000 meals in 2022 to help those in need get through the pandemic.
You can get tickets today on Eventbrite under SGI Sizzler or register in-person beginning at 4 pm on Saturday, July 21st at Berkshire-Hathaway Beach Properties on 1st street west on St. George Island.
There is also an on-line auction on Facebook running through Tuesday, July 25th at 6 PM.
If you want to bid in the auction, all you have to do is like the page Sizzler ECCC Online Auction.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/821396728740812
