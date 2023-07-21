The Florida Highway Patrol has entered a nationwide competition to determine which state highway patrol has the best-looking cruiser – and the Highway Patrol is now asking for the public's support.
Voting for the American Association of State Troopers annual "Best Looking Cruiser" Contest continues through Monday, July 31st.
You have to vote on-line at surveymonkey.com – we have posted the full address at the Oyster Radio Facebook page and on Oyserradio.com.
The winner of the contest will be presented with the Best-Looking Cruiser Award and will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers “America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2024” Wall Calendar.
Calendar sales benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.
Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
