Using blue crab traps will not be
allowed in Wakulla County waters beginning today to give the state a chance to
remove lost and abandoned blue crab traps from the coastal and inland waters in
that area.
The harvest of blue crabs from traps
will not be allowed from July 20 through July 29th in Wakulla the Hernando
counties, including all waters of the Ochlockonee River and Bay.
The 10-day closure covers commercial
and recreational blue crab traps in inland waters and within three nautical
miles from shore.
Recreational harvesters can still use
standard blue crab traps as long as the traps are attached to private property.
The harvest of blue crabs by other
gear, like dip nets and fold-up traps, will also still be permitted during the
10-day closure.
The regional blue crab fishery closures
make it easier to find and remove derelict traps which can continue to trap
crabs and fish when they are not maintained.
They can also be unsightly in the
marine environment, damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to
boaters on the water.
