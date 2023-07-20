Thursday, July 20, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

The UPS Store Ribbon Cutting

NHC Homecare Ribbon Cutting

Chamber and Member Events


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum: Special Exhibit.
7/18 - 8/26
FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory:
Evening at the edge of the sea
7/29, 8/12, 8/26, 9/9, 9/23

English Financial Group's July Workshop
7/25
RSVP by 7/20 (TODAY)

July Chamber Networking Luncheon
7/26

Christmas After Dark
7/28
Wilderness Survival Class at Sherlock Springs
8/26
Reservations must be paid by 8/19

Coastal Clean Up
9/16


Career Source Capital Region:
Your Workforce Update.
Chamber Member ENews Requests.
The Low Country Boil Committee is requesting feedback.
Please complete this short survey.
This information will be used in planning next year's event! 

2023 LCB Feedback Survey.
Wakulla Senior Center
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment