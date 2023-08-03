A Female Rough-Toothed Dolphin, which tried to strand herself on St. Vincent Island over the weekend, is now in Rehab in Bay County.
On Saturday, July 28th, Gulf World Marine Institute was alerted to a live-stranded dolphin on St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge in Franklin County.
The dolphin had been found actively stranding in shallow waters on the Gulfside of the Island and was being helped by beachgoers in the area.
A team from Gulf World Marine Institute went to the site and determined the female rough-toothed dolphin was fit enough for rehabilitation, and she was taken to the Gulf World Marine Institute rehabilitation facility.
The dolphin weighs about 170 pounds, and must be monitored 24/7.
So far, she has done well in habitat, and is already swimming on her own.
She has also started to accept fish that are tossed into the habitat.
Bloodwork was collected to test for possible infections that might have caused her stranding.
If you would like to help by covering the cost of the rehabilitation effort, go to www.gwmi.info to find out more.
Marine mammal rehabilitation efforts are extensive and expensive, and any help is appreciated; marine mammal rehabilitation can cost over $15,000 in the first week alone.
