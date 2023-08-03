County commissioners have signed the state grant that helps fund our local emergency management office.
On Tuesday the board approved the annual State preparedness and assistance Grant which will provide nearly 106 thousand dollars to help fund operations at the EOC.
The Emergency Management Office is Franklin County’s central response and information command during emergencies including hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.
