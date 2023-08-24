Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital is welcoming a new surgeon to its staff.
Dr. Jeffrey Root, a board-certified general surgeon who provides surgical care to adults is now serving in Port St. Joe.
Dr. Root has special interests in laparoscopic surgery, colon and rectal surgery, acute care surgery, melanoma/skin cancer surgery, endoscopy, upper endoscopy and colonoscopy.
He completed his residency in general surgery at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange County, California, and earned his medical degree from UC Irvine College of Medicine.
His office is located in the Medical Office Building on the Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf campus in Port St. Joe.
