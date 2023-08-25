The
Florida Department of Environmental Protection has named the City of Sopchoppy
as a Florida Trail Town.
The
designation became official on August 22nd at a meeting of the Florida
Greenways and Trails Council in Mount Dora.
A Trail Town is a community located along or in proximity to one
or more long-distance non-motorized recreational trails.
It
is a place where trail users can venture off hiking, biking, equestrian, or
paddling trails to enjoy the amenities and unique heritage of the community,
benefiting the town economically and socially.
Sopchoppy
is positioned strategically within Wakulla County for residents and visitors to
benefit from the miles of cycling, hiking, and paddling trails.
Lara Edwards, Mayor of Sopchoppy gave a special thanks to Dr. Liz
Carter for her efforts in pursuing this designation for the City of Sopchoppy.
Sopchoppy
is the smallest city to have received this designation from the Florida
Greenways and Trails Council.
