Friday, August 25, 2023

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has named the City of Sopchoppy as a Florida Trail Town

The designation became official on August 22nd at a meeting of the Florida Greenways and Trails Council in Mount Dora.

 

A Trail Town is a community located along or in proximity to one or more long-distance non-motorized recreational trails.

 

It is a place where trail users can venture off hiking, biking, equestrian, or paddling trails to enjoy the amenities and unique heritage of the community, benefiting the town economically and socially.

 

Sopchoppy is positioned strategically within Wakulla County for residents and visitors to benefit from the miles of cycling, hiking, and paddling trails.

 

Lara Edwards, Mayor of Sopchoppy gave a special thanks to Dr. Liz Carter for her efforts in pursuing this designation for the City of Sopchoppy.

 

Sopchoppy is the smallest city to have received this designation from the Florida Greenways and Trails Council.

 




