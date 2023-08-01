August Wrack Line Newsletter

Reminders:
August 5-11: The final count window for the Breeding Bird Protocol. If you're surveying a route with active nesting, weekly surveys help capture information about peak counts.
August 10: Deadline for abstract submission at the 47th Annual Meeting of the Waterbird Society. See the conference website for more information and to submit an abstract.
September 8: Waterbird Society deadline for hotel reservations at conference rates. See the conference website for more information about travel to Fort Lauderdale.
Interested in IBNB Monitoring?
Are you interested in getting experience surveying Imperiled Beach-nesting Birds (IBNBs)? Annual shorebird and seabird monitoring in Florida is conducted through the Florida Shorebird Alliance network of partnerships. If you are interested in becoming an IBNB Permitted Monitor and would like to gain survey experience with skilled bird monitors in the network, please email shorebird@myfwc.com. August is the last month to gain survey experience if you want to become an IBNB Permitted Monitor in 2023.
IBNB Permitted Monitors are trained, dedicated individuals with proven shorebird and seabird identification skills and avian survey experience. IBNB Permitted Monitors are qualified to assist FWC Incidental Take Permittees with avoiding direct harm and minimizing harassment of state-listed imperiled beach-nesting birds (American oystercatchers, snowy plovers, least terns, black skimmers) during project activities.
One requirement for the IBNB Permitted Monitor Permit application is to complete an online training series through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) e-training platform. The IBNB Permitted Monitor training materials are now available at https://learningmyfwc.remote-learner.net/. New users will need to create an account to access the online training. The training is divided into three modules and can be completed over multiple sessions.
In addition to the online training, persons seeking to become IBNB Permitted Monitors must demonstrate that they have conducted at least three surveys that involved observation of Active Nests of IBNBs. August is a good time to get survey experience as the breeding season is winding down.
If you need technical assistance with the online learning platform, please contact eLearning@myfwc.com. Questions related to training material content can be sent to shorebird@myfwc.com. For updates on how to apply for an IBNB Permitted Monitor Permit (applications will be accepted starting in September), please visit myfwc.com/IBNBMonitor.
Photo by Kevin Christman.
Frequently Asked Questions About Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI – Strain H5 2.3.4.4) cases have been confirmed in wild birds in Florida. FWC Wildlife Health staff are investigating reports of sick and dead wild birds in several species most commonly in lesser scaup, bald eagles, black vultures, feral Muscovy ducks, and other species. Visit www.myFWC.com/AvianInfluenza for updated information, including a map of HPAI in Florida by County.
The HPAI virus is not easily transmissible from birds to people, but health officials are concerned it could develop into another form that spreads readily from person to person. The common-sense precautions provided below are always recommended to reduce the risk of contracting any disease from wildlife.
Ways to help prevent HPAI spread:
- Report sick or dead birds so die-offs can be investigated and tested.
- Prevent contact between domestic or captive birds and wild birds (especially waterfowl).
- Do not handle sick or dead wildlife.
- Most wildlife rehabilitation facilities in affected areas are not taking sick waterfowl, waterbirds, raptors, or scavengers (vultures, gulls, crows). Contact the closest rehab facility directly to confirm what their current policy is.
- Look for additional precautions below if you are working around areas where seabirds and shorebirds congregate.
Frequently Asked Questions from Florida Shorebird Alliance Partners:
I work/volunteer as a chick checker at rooftop nesting colonies. Can I continue to safely re-roof fallen chicks?
Yes, while taking the following precautions to minimize risk of HPAI transmission:
- Working outdoors in a well-ventilated environment is recommended.
- If working around wild birds, such as seabirds and shorebirds, protective gear that can be cleaned or disposed, such as a mask, gloves (rubber, latex or nitrile), boots (preferably rubber), eye protection, and an apron are recommended.
- Wash well after handling any bird (for at least 30 seconds with soap) or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (apply well and allow to dry before touching anything).
- Between re-roofing each individual chick, clean equipment with sanitizing spray (10% bleach solution) or other bird-safe disinfectant (allow to dry after wiping down).
- Ensure clothes and especially boots/shoes are clean and free of fecal material before leaving the site. Disposable boot covers are recommended if shoes cannot be cleaned.
- Do not eat, drink, or smoke while working around birds.
- If bagging dead chicks for disposal, avoid aerosols from the bag when closing/sealing.
- Any birds collected from a site for disposal should be double-bagged, sealed well, and the outside of the bag disinfected before disposing.
- Carcasses may be disposed by burial, incineration (e.g., pet cremation [double-bagged]), or double-bagged and disposed of at a class 1 landfill or household trash.
- Avoid transporting birds in the interior of cars, and don’t store carcasses in coolers, refrigerators or freezers used for food.
I monitor a bird colony during the breeding season, or regularly conduct surveys of breeding birds in Florida. What precautions should I take?
- Working outdoors in a well-ventilated environment is recommended.
- Ensure clothes and especially boots/shoes are clean and free of fecal material before entering and leaving a site. Disposable boot covers are recommended if shoes cannot be cleaned.
- Do not eat, drink, or smoke while working around birds.
- If working in proximity to wild birds, protective gear that can be cleaned or disposed, such as a mask, gloves (rubber, latex or nitrile), boots (preferably rubber), eye protection, and an apron are recommended.
- Report observations of sick or dead birds to the FWC avian mortality surveillance site. Sick or dead birds observed in colonies of imperiled beach-nesting birds should also be reported to the FWC Regional Conservation Biologist, in addition to submitting a report online.
What should I do if observe an injured or entangled bird?
- FWC recommends that people avoid handling sick or dead birds. If you must handle an injured or entangled bird, work in a well-ventilated environment, wear disposable gloves, a mask, and shoes or boots that can be cleaned (preferably rubber). Wash well (for at least 30 seconds with soap) after handling any bird or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (apply well and allow to dry before touching anything).
- Clean clothes and shoes or boots to ensure they are free of fecal material. Disposable boot covers are recommended if shoes cannot be cleaned.
- Clean equipment with a sanitizing spray (10% bleach solution) or other bird-safe disinfectant (allow to dry after wiping down).
- Be sure to contact the closest licensed and permitted wildlife rehabber prior to collecting a bird for transport to confirm current protocols for taking in new patients.
I work in an area where HPAI cases have been confirmed, or sick or dead birds are being observed in the area where I’m working. Are there extra precautions I should take?
- Report observations of sick or dead birds to the FWC avian mortality surveillance site. Sick or dead birds observed in colonies of imperiled beach-nesting birds should also be reported to the FWC Regional Conservation Biologist, in addition to submitting a report online.
- Working outdoors in a well-ventilated environment is recommended. Do not eat, drink, or smoke while working around birds.
- Ensure clothes and especially boots/shoes are clean and free of fecal material before moving between sites. Disposable boot covers are recommended if shoes cannot be cleaned.
- If working in proximity to wild birds, protective gear that can be cleaned or disposed, such as a mask, gloves (rubber, latex, or nitrile), boots (preferably rubber), eye protection, and an apron are recommended.
- If you drive a vehicle or ATV through a potentially contaminated area (e.g., on beach with carcasses), clean the vehicle well (go to nearest car wash) before or immediately after leaving the area.
- If possible, do not handle sick or dead birds if you have pet birds or poultry at home.
- Do not visit a facility with poultry or captive birds within 72 hours of handling sick or dead birds.
47th Annual Meeting of the Waterbird Society
The Waterbird Society will hold its 47th Annual Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from October 9-13, 2023. The conference will be a joint meeting with the Atlantic Marine Bird Cooperative (AMBC) and hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and will be held at Gallery One-a Double Tree Suites by Hilton Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.
Registration and Abstract Submission: To register for the meeting, field trips, and workshops and to submit abstracts, click HERE. Before registering please first create an account. The deadline to submit an abstract is September 10.
Symposia
- Atlantic Marine Bird Cooperative
- Waterbird Movement Ecology
- One Water (Intersection of waterbird ecology and conservation)
- Artificial and human-made habitats that support waterbird nesting and foraging
- Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza
- Black Skimmer conservation, management, and research
Workshops
- Use of UAVs (drones) for Wildlife Research and Management
- Bioacoustics: Using Acoustic Receiver Units (ARUs) to Understand Waterbirds
- R Statistical Software - Data manipulation, exploration, and visualization made easy: the tidyverse packages
- Waterbird Necropsies (tentative)
Field Trips
- Storm Water Treatment Area 1 West Birding Tour
- Everglades Ecosystem Airboat Tour
Silent Auction
The Waterbird Society will resume the traditional in-person silent auction to benefit Student Travel Awards for the next annual meeting. We need your help! Channel your inner Marie Kondo. Search every nook and cranny of your house, high and low, top of the closet, under the bed, open every "what the heck is in here?" box. Gather together all the lovely bird stuff that no longer brings you joy, pack it in your luggage, and donate it to the silent auction, where it will bring joy to a new person who will pay a handsome price to benefit students. We welcome non-bird-y stuff too! Household items, books, field gear, experiences - get creative! Questions? Contact Liz Craig (ecc79@cornell.edu) and Patty Szczys (patty@waterbirds.org).
For more information on symposia, workshops, and field trips, please visit the conference website. For information about travel and hotel reservations, see the travel page. See you there!
Late Season Chick Data
The season may almost be over but there are still shorebird chicks and seabird young running (and flying) around Florida’s beaches! Late-season surveys capture important data about this season’s juveniles, especially fledglings. Documenting where juvenile shorebirds and seabirds are hanging out as well as their age, the number of adults with them, and (for shorebirds) their natal nest (if known) helps inform adaptive management and can be used to refine abundance and productivity estimates.
How you report late-season chick data in the Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) varies by species and chick age. Seabird chicks of any age that are still within or very near their colony should still be counted as part of their colony using the Seabird Colony Form. Seabird flight-capable chicks that have ventured away from their colony should be documented as staging young on the Roving Chick/Staging Young Form. Avoid double counting seabird chicks and adults. Seabird chicks only need to be reported on one form at a time. For example, if you use the Seabird Colony Form to document flight-capable chicks observed inside their colony, then you do not need to also document them using the Roving Chick/Staging Young From.
Unlike seabirds, shorebird chicks typically leave their nest cup shortly after hatching. Downy, feathered, and flight-capable chicks seen outside of their nest cup should be documented as roving chicks using the Roving Chick/Staging Young Form. Rarely will you observer downy chicks still in the nest cup, but if you do, these chicks are considered nestlings and can be documented on the Shorebird Nest Form.
Shorebird chicks can be tricky to observe as they tend to be more secretive than seabirds. Sometimes you may observe a shorebird breeding pair acting like they have chicks, but no chicks were seen. Did you know that you can still report these observations? If you are confident that the breeding pair has a brood based on the pair’s behavior (this may differ by species), you can enter this data on the Roving Chick/Staging Young Form. And don’t forget the natal nest! You can tie shorebird roving chicks back to the nest they hatched from, if known!
As always, we are happy to help answer any questions about chick observations or other data entry quandaries. Email us at FLShorebirdDatabase@myFWC.com! Thank you to all FSA partners for your hard work this breeding season! Keep up the fantastic work!
Photo by Britt Brown
Need Survey Experience?
Are you interested in getting experience surveying IBNB Active Nests? Annual shorebird and seabird monitoring in the state is conducted through the Florida Shorebird Alliance partner network. If you are interested in becoming an IBNB Permitted Monitor and would like to gain survey experience with skilled bird monitors in the network, please email shorebird@myfwc.com.
