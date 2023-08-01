DEP Announces Meeting of Acquisition and Restoration Council

The Acquisition and Restoration Council will meet to review land management plans, Florida Forever project proposals and other proposed uses of state-owned conservation lands. Members of the public are invited to participate in-person or online and provide public comment on the agenda items.
What: Acquisition and Restoration Council Meeting
Where: Marjory Stoneman Douglas Building
3900 Commonwealth Blvd., Room 137
Tallahassee, FL 32399
When: 9 a.m. ET, Aug. 11, 2023
If joining virtually, please register for the GoToWebinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. In-person attendees do not need to register.
The agenda and other meeting materials are available online.
No comments:
Post a Comment