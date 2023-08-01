Tuesday, August 1, 2023

DEP Announces Meeting of Acquisition and Restoration Council


wet prairie

The Acquisition and Restoration Council will meet to review land management plans, Florida Forever project proposals and other proposed uses of state-owned conservation lands. Members of the public are invited to participate in-person or online and provide public comment on the agenda items. 

What:    Acquisition and Restoration Council Meeting

Where:  Marjory Stoneman Douglas Building
              3900 Commonwealth Blvd., Room 137
              Tallahassee, FL 32399

When:   9 a.m. ET, Aug. 11, 2023

If joining virtually, please register for the GoToWebinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. In-person attendees do not need to register. 

The agenda and other meeting materials are available online. 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment