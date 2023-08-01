The 2023 Historic Apalachicola Home and Garden Tour was a big success.
This was the 29th year of the event, which allows ticketholders to tour a number of historic homes and buildings within Apalachicola.
It also includes and auction.
The money raised through the event helps maintain the historic Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola and helps fund the church’s outreach ministry.
The church is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is one of Florida’s oldest churches.
It was first organized in 1835 as Christ Church; the name was changed to Trinity in 1838.
This year’s tour raised $45,000 to help with the care and maintenance of the building.
$5000 will go to the Outreach Ministry of Trinity to assist in meeting the needs of Franklin County.
And work has already started on next year’s tour.
The 30th anniversary tour will be held on May 4, 2024.
You can keep up with the event on-line at https://www.apalachicolahometour.org/
