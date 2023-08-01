Female Rough-Toothed Dolphin in Rehab After Weekend Rescue in Franklin County

On Saturday, July 28, 2023, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission alerted Gulf World Marine Institute (GWMI) to a live-stranded dolphin on St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge in Franklin County,
Florida. GWMI reached out to the beachgoers on-site and confirmed that a dolphin had been found actively stranding in shallow waters on the Gulfside of the Island. Eager to help, the beachgoers agreed to stay on scene with the animal until help could arrive.
Law enforcement officers with the Franklin County FWC office agreed to transport the GWMI team to the location by boat. Upon arrival, the GWMI team was able to confirm the species, collect blood samples, and do a basic health assessment.
Determining the female rough-toothed dolphin (Steno bredanensis) was fit enough for rehabilitation, the team carefully loaded her into the rescue vessel and returned her to the mainland for transport.
Returning to GWMI’s rehabilitation facility at about 730 pm, the dolphin was immediately placed into water and assisted in the habitat.
The female rough-toothed dolphin weighs about 77 kilograms (170 pounds), and must be monitored 24/7. As with all debilitated animals that wash ashore, rescue team members must be alert to her condition and behavior at all times. So far, she has done well in habitat, and is already swimming on her own.
She has also started to accept fish that are tossed into the habitat. We will keep you updated as often as possible.
Bloodwork was collected to test for possible infections that might have caused her stranding.
For those interested in donating to GWMI’s stranding and rehabilitation efforts go to www.gwmi.info. Marine mammal rehabilitation efforts are extensive and expensive, and any help is appreciated; marine mammal rehabilitation can cost over $15,000 in the first week alone.
All marine mammal response activities are conducted under appropriate Stranding Agreements with National Marine Fisheries Service.
