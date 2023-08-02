The Franklin County Clerk of Courts office is making it easier to protect yourself from Property fraud.
Property and mortgage fraud is the fastest growing white-collar crime in the United States – basically scammers file fake deeds, making it appear as if they own homes that are not actually theirs.
They then trick people into giving them money to rent or buy those homes.
But you can now sign up for a free service called Property Fraud Alert, so whenever a document is recorded in Franklin County using your name or your business’s name, you will receive notification by email or telephone.
If you receive an alert about activity not initiated by you, this early notification can provide valuable time to stop criminals in their tracks.
Reviewing your property records is also an important way to protect yourself from fraud.
You can sign up on-line at www.propertyfraudalert.com or call (800) 728-3858.
