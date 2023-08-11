Friday, August 11, 2023

Back-to-school content, invasive caimans, prescribed fire advantages, and more UF/IFAS news

For the week beginning August 7, 2023

 

 

 

 

TIMELY NEWS | It's back-to-school time. UF/IFAS has expertise in topics ranging from school gardens, to packing nutritious lunches that are quick or budget-friendly, to teaching students how to build peer relationships. Need an expert voice? Contact us >

 

 

 

 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Removing invasive caimans from Florida Everglades, study reveals strategies

“This study demonstrates the effects that the combination of early detection, rapid response, and persistent removal efforts can have on an invasive species,” said the wildlife biologist who led the studyContact >

En español: Investigación de UF/IFAS revela estrategias exitosas para la remoción de caimanes invasores de los Everglades en FloridaContacto >

Bees survive, ticks don’t: Pros of prescribed fire

Adding fuel to the argument to use fire as a healthy forest management tool, UF scientists say important pollinators survive the temporary displacement, while a common disease carrier often loses the battle. Contact >

3rd International Flavor Summit returns next spring to Central Florida

The summit -- March 4-6, 2024, in Orlando -- explores the latest trends in flavor science from experts and practitioners leading the industry. Registration is required for attendees. Media, save the date and contact us for any additional information >

Economists find links in cruise lines' public sentiment, COVID-19, stock prices

Newly published research examined three major cruise line operators -- Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian -- over a four-year period, and evaluated their stock performance in relation to the pandemic and online commentary. Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: Whale sharks off Florida Panhandle

Laura Tiu, UF/IFAS Extension Walton County Florida Sea Grant agent, shares some information about the largest shark species that are frequently spotted in the warm Gulf of Mexico waters from June to October. Contact >

Video stories: Carbonated wine research

UF/IFAS scientists teamed up with a local winery to develop a taste-tester-approved line of carbonated wines. Contact >

Visual learning: Hydroponic vegetable production in Florida infographic

Leafy salad crops, herbs, peppers, tomatoes and strawberries are just a few of the suggested plants for a hydroponic system. Download > See more infographics > Contact >

¡Nuevo! En español: Producción hidropónica de hortalizas en Florida infográfico. Use este enlace para acceder al contenido > Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.

 

 

