Back-to-school content, invasive caimans, prescribed fire advantages, and more UF/IFAS news

For the week beginning August 7, 2023
Removing invasive caimans from Florida Everglades, study reveals strategies
“This study demonstrates the effects that the combination of early detection, rapid response, and persistent removal efforts can have on an invasive species,” said the wildlife biologist who led the study. Contact >
En español: Investigación de UF/IFAS revela estrategias exitosas para la remoción de caimanes invasores de los Everglades en Florida. Contacto >
Bees survive, ticks don’t: Pros of prescribed fire
Adding fuel to the argument to use fire as a healthy forest management tool, UF scientists say important pollinators survive the temporary displacement, while a common disease carrier often loses the battle. Contact >
3rd International Flavor Summit returns next spring to Central Florida
The summit -- March 4-6, 2024, in Orlando -- explores the latest trends in flavor science from experts and practitioners leading the industry. Registration is required for attendees. Media, save the date and contact us for any additional information >
Economists find links in cruise lines' public sentiment, COVID-19, stock prices
Newly published research examined three major cruise line operators -- Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian -- over a four-year period, and evaluated their stock performance in relation to the pandemic and online commentary. Contact >
