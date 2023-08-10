Thursday, August 10, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—August 10th

AUGUST 10, 2023

Highlights

NOAA Fisheries Releases National Seafood Strategy

seafood-display-case-wegmans

The strategy highlights the vital services we provide to support the seafood sector and outlines ways we can enhance its resilience in the face of climate change and other stressors.

Restoring the Klamath River Basin: The Largest Dam Removal Project in the World

Klamath-River-Mouth-credit-Thomas-Dunklin

In this podcast, we discuss the restoration of the Klamath watershed, spanning 15,000 miles of California and Oregon—the largest dam removal project in history. It will reopen access to more than 400 miles of habitat for threatened coho salmon, Chinook salmon, steelhead trout, and other threatened native fish. It is the end result of decades of effort by citizens and government entities alike and, perhaps most consequentially, by the tribal nations who first inhabited the area and who relied on the Klamath River for salmon.

Call for Public Comment on Draft Prospectus for First U.S. National Nature Assessment

Public comments are requested on the draft prospectus for the first U.S. National Nature Assessment. The assessment will evaluate the status, trends, and future projections regarding America's lands, waters, wildlife, biodiversity, and ecosystems and the many benefits they provide, including contributions to the nation’s economy, public health, national security, equity, and climate mitigation and adaptation. Submit comments online by September 18, 2023. For more information contact engagement@usgcrp.gov.

Predicting the Future to Reduce Shark Bycatch

shortfin-mako-shark

NOAA Fisheries is using the Predictive Spatial Modeling Tool to help reduce bycatch and predict the effects of climate change on sharks. The tool combines observer and environmental data to predict fishery-specific and species-specific interactions.

Alaska

Introducing the New Pacific Cod Trawl Cooperative Program

750x500-AKR-Pacific-cod

NOAA Fisheries issued a final rule to implement a new program that will improve management of the Pacific cod trawl fishery. As one of the most abundant and valuable groundfish species harvested off Alaska’s coast, Pacific cod require a more efficient solution to regulate harvest.

Illegal Shootings of Sea Lions and Seals Near the Copper River Delta

750x500-AKR-SSL-pup

Multiple endangered Steller sea lions have been found dead with evidence of human interactions along the Copper River Delta in Alaska this summer. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction in these killings. Anyone with information about the illegal killing of endangered Steller sea lions or protected harbor seals in the Copper River Delta should contact the investigating agent at (907) 250-5188 or NOAA’s Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964.

West Coast

Large Marine Heatwave Reaches Oregon and Washington Coasts

laurie-weitkamp-marine-heatwaves

A large marine heatwave that developed offshore has reached the coast of Oregon and Washington. It increases the potential for harmful algal blooms and other impacts on the coastal ecosystem and marine life in the coming weeks and months.

Gray Whale Calf Count Increases from All-Time Low, Positive Sign for the Population

GrayWhaleCowCalfPair

Almost twice as many gray whale calves swam north with their mothers to their Arctic feeding grounds this spring compared to last year! The results of a new study suggest that the eastern North Pacific population of gray whales that migrate along the West Coast may be stabilizing after several years of declines.

Pacific Islands

Coral Reefs Benefit from Reduced Land-Sea Impacts Under Ocean Warming

Coral-Reef-Hawaii-Island-ASU-Greg-Asner-PIFSC

Local human impacts combine with global ocean warming to threaten coral reef persistence. New research finds that simultaneously reducing land- and sea-based human impacts supports coral reef persistence in our changing climate.

Southeast

Deep-Sea Pioneers Take Root in the Gulf of Mexico

Healthy-fragments-of-Swiftia-exserta-prepped-and-ready-to-be-affixed-to-outplanting-rack-

The first seafloor trials are under way to restore coral communities impacted by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Science Blog: Day in the Life—A Scientist on a Marine Mammal and Seabird Survey

Rachel Hardee, a marine mammal observer and Lisa Hug, a bird scientist, scan for animals in the Gulf of Mexico. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/ Ellie Hartman

The daily schedules, living conditions and other activities of scientists on a marine mammal and seabird vessel survey.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

2023 Inclusive NOAA Fisheries Internship Students Share Insights

1280x853-infish-feature-image-nefsc23

The Inclusive NOAA Fisheries Internship partners NOAA scientists with academic and private non-profit researchers to build a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Upcoming Deadlines

August 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation Program

August 21: Comments due for Proposed Rules to Revise Regulations Implementing the Endangered Species Act

August 21: Letters of intent due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

September 12: Comments due for Proposed Rule to Revise the Guidelines for National Standards 4, 8, and 9

September 22: Comments due for Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Rice’s Whale

October 17: Comments due for Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Green Sea Turtles

November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

August 12: Woods Hole, Massachusetts, Woods Hole Science Stroll at NOAA Fisheries Woods Hole lab

August 14–17: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 15–16: Caribbean Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 16: American Samoa, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 16: Meeting of the Northwest Atlantic Fishery Organization Consultative Committee

August 17: Public webinar on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation

August 21: Guam, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 22: Manteo, North Carolina, in-person public hearing on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation

August 23: Saipan, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 24: Public hearing for the Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Rice’s Whales Under the Endangered Species Act

August 29: Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Gulf of Mexico, and Atlantic, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 30: Public hearing for the Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Rice’s Whales Under the Endangered Species Act

August 30: California, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

September 7–14: Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 11–15: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 18–22: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 23: Alaska 2023 Belugas Count!

September 26–28: New England Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 



