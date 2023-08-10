NOAA Fisheries FishNews—August 10th

Upcoming Events
August 12: Woods Hole, Massachusetts, Woods Hole Science Stroll at NOAA Fisheries Woods Hole lab
August 14–17: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting
August 15–16: Caribbean Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting
August 16: American Samoa, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 16: Meeting of the Northwest Atlantic Fishery Organization Consultative Committee
August 17: Public webinar on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation
August 21: Guam, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 22: Manteo, North Carolina, in-person public hearing on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation
August 23: Saipan, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 24: Public hearing for the Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Rice’s Whales Under the Endangered Species Act
August 29: Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Gulf of Mexico, and Atlantic, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 30: Public hearing for the Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Rice’s Whales Under the Endangered Species Act
August 30: California, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
September 7–14: Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
September 11–15: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
September 18–22: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
September 23: Alaska 2023 Belugas Count!
September 26–28: New England Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
