Franklin County is beginning work on a Strategic Plan for Economic Development.
Last year the county received a 25-thousand-dollar grant from Duke Energy to fund the creation of the plan and earlier this month the county commission gave the go-ahead for a company called Management Experts to begin gather the stakeholder input, host public involvement meetings, perform the analysis and gather the community information and resources to develop the plan.
The strategic plan for economic development will summarize our communities’ economic strengths and weaknesses and will provide insight into ways for the county to encourage growth and provide better support for local businesses.
The plan will assist the county by developing a vision of the future, focusing on areas such as the local business climate, workforce development, quality of life, infrastructure, workforce diversity and tourism.
Franklin County’s plan will be tailored for community demographics, location, region, and be comprised of local input and ideas from stakeholders.
Last year the county received a 25-thousand-dollar grant from Duke Energy to fund the creation of the plan and earlier this month the county commission gave the go-ahead for a company called Management Experts to begin gather the stakeholder input, host public involvement meetings, perform the analysis and gather the community information and resources to develop the plan.
The strategic plan for economic development will summarize our communities’ economic strengths and weaknesses and will provide insight into ways for the county to encourage growth and provide better support for local businesses.
The plan will assist the county by developing a vision of the future, focusing on areas such as the local business climate, workforce development, quality of life, infrastructure, workforce diversity and tourism.
Franklin County’s plan will be tailored for community demographics, location, region, and be comprised of local input and ideas from stakeholders.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment