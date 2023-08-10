Franklin County is moving forward
on developing the Franklin County Maritime Heritage Museum at Buddy Ward Park
in Apalachicola.
Last year the county was awarded nearly 190 thousand dollars
from the Division of Historic Resources to fund the project.
Earlier this month the county commission agreed to spend 10
thousand dollars with Forgotten Coast TV for videographic interviews and
videography for video displays.
An additional 25 thousand dollars will go to the Apalachicola
Bay Chamber of Commerce to
provide historic photography, videographic research and
development of the displays.
The Maritime History Museum project
began in 2016.
It required converting an old
shucking house in Apalachicola into an interactive museum of the history of the
local seafood industry.
The exhibits will cover
Franklin County’s maritime history from cotton and lumber to seafood.
