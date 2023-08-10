Thursday, August 10, 2023

Franklin County is moving forward on developing the Franklin County Maritime Heritage Museum at Buddy Ward Park in Apalachicola

Last year the county was awarded nearly 190 thousand dollars from the Division of Historic Resources to fund the project.

 

Earlier this month the county commission agreed to spend 10 thousand dollars with Forgotten Coast TV for videographic interviews and videography for video displays.

 

An additional 25 thousand dollars will go to the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce to

provide historic photography, videographic research and development of the displays.

 

The Maritime History Museum project began in 2016.

 

It required converting an old shucking house in Apalachicola into an interactive museum of the history of the local seafood industry.

 

The exhibits will cover Franklin County’s maritime history from cotton and lumber to seafood.




