The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department has received over $50,000 in federal funds through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to assist in combatting the Methamphetamine problem in the county.
The money will be used to purchase thermal monocular cameras which are sensitive enough to detect the heat generated by a human or a motor boat engine from as far away as 1,500 feet.
The cameras will be useful in detecting methamphetamine laboratories in the county.
The money will also be used to purchase another patrol vehicle for the sheriff’s department as well as solar panels.
