Franklin County Commissioners have approved using settlement money to upgrade services at the County Tax Collectors Office.
In February, the County Commission approved a cancellation settlement with Government Software Assurance Corporation for the Tax Collector’s Office for a refund of approximately $180,000.
About 70 thousand dollars of that was approved for hardware upgrades for the office.
Last week, the board agreed to spend about 5000 dollars for a service called “Translate Live,” a system which provides a kiosk where both employees and customers who speak other languages can communicate with one another.
A Translate Live kiosk will be placed in both the Apalachicola and Carrabelle offices.
The board also agreed to spend $2,500 to redesign and update the Tax Collector’s office’s website to be more user friendly, as well as purchase new desktop computers and Department of Motor Vehicles monitors and seven new credit card processing terminals.
