Five companies submitted bids to put a new metal roof on the Carrabelle Annex building so it can be used for storage for the county parks and recreation department.
The Annex, which used to serve as a Department of Transportation Office, is located just east of Carrabelle.
Four of the bids ranged between 39 to 49 thousand dollars, one bid was for nearly 113 thousand.
The bids will be evaluated by the project architect for a final decision at the next commission meeting.
The building actually belongs to the State of Florida, but Franklin County has a 30-year lease on the annex and as part of the $1 a year lease, the County is responsible for maintaining the building.
The building is currently in need of substantial repairs – it suffered substantial roof damage during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
At one time the county had hoped to convert the building for use by the ambulance service, but because of the age of the building, and needed repairs, that would cost around $275,000.
The building is also unsuitable as a critical government facility as the site is in a high velocity flood zone.
The work is being funded from federal money through the American Rescue Plan.
