Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Make cabinets like new, at a fraction of the price with Alliance Cabinetry Services.

Choose your level of service. With their Refresh Service their team will come in and clean existing cabinetry, inspect, repair minor damage, and touch up the finish where needed. This is a cosmetic repair to the existing finish and not a complete refinishing process.


With the Full Repair/Refinishing Service all doors and drawer fronts are removed and taken to their shop where they are inspected and repaired. Then all parts are sanded, primed, and sprayed with a lacquer finish. Then they return to inspect, repair, and refinish the cabinetry onsite. All parts are reinstalled and adjusted to ensure proper operation and alignment.


Providing reliable and quality services for well over a decade, let Alliance Cabinetry Services help you get the most out of your existing cabinets!


Alliance Cabinetry Services

804.647.6572 or 850-227-8228

skilgore@alliancecabinetryservices.com

www.alliancecabinetryservices.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Hall Roofing Company is your trusted roofing expert in Bay, Gulf, Franklin, Wakulla and Leon Counties. With over 40 years of industry experience, they specialize in providing premium roofing services that meet and exceed their clients' expectations.


Their services include new roof installations, professional re-roofing, reliable roof repairs, and comprehensive maintenance, all tailored to suit your unique needs. Leveraging top-quality materials from respected manufacturers, their skilled team ensures each project is completed to the highest standards of quality and durability.


Trust in their experience and expertise, because at Hall Roofing Company, your roof is their reputation.


Contact them for a quote today:

Hall Roofing Company

165 Cessna Drive, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-6859

info@hallroofingllc.com

www.hallroofingllc.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Portside Trading Company is your neighborhood outlet store! Offering closeout merchandise at affordable prices, they feature quality clothing at deeply discounted prices. All ranges of sizes to fit the entire family! And, they add new merchandise daily!!


Be sure to go and check them out! They are located in downtown Port St. Joe at 328 Reid Avenue!


Portside Trading Company

328 Reid Avenue, Port Saint Joe, FL

Baysideresell@hotmail.com﻿

Job Opening

At The Appliance Solution, we are a team of appliance installation professionals who are dedicated to providing our customers with a seamless installation experience. We are looking for a Lead Appliance Installer/Supervisor to join our team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience installing a variety of appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and ovens. He or she will possess strong leadership skills and be responsible for the ongoing training and day-to-day organization of the delivery and installation crews.


Duties and Responsibilities

  • Scheduling of crew and route planning of daily work
  • Ensuring that crew members are properly trained and performing work as required.
  • Delivery and installation of a variety of appliances in both residential and commercial settings
  • Ensure that all work is performed in accordance with manufacturer's specifications and local building codes.
  • Provide excellent customer service by maintaining a positive attitude and professional appearance at all times!
  • Arrive at appointments on time and prepared with all necessary tools and parts.
  • Properly document all work performed and maintain accurate records of time and materials used.
  • Safely operate a company vehicle and maintain a clean driving record.
  • Perform physical labor as required, including lifting heavy appliances and climbing ladders.
  • Ability to communicate installation needs with various trades and provide installation updates to building contractors and residential customers.


Skills and Qualifications

  • 2+ years of experience delivering and installing appliances.
  • Strong leadership skills
  • Valid driver's license with clean driving record
  • Ability to lift heavy objects (50+ pounds)
  • Basic math skills for measuring and calculating.
  • Exceptional customer service skills


Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 - $20.00 per hour

Ability to commute/relocate:

  • Port Saint Joe, FL 32456: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

License/Certification:

  • Driver's License (Required)

Job-related location requirement:

  • Candidates must be within a 25-mile radius.

Work Location: In person

 

CONTACT:

Polly Romiti

The Appliance Solution

301 Long Ave

Port St Joe, FL 32456

(850) 229-8216

www.theappliancesolution.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


