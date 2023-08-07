Commercial fishermen who target gray
triggerfish will now get to catch a few extra fish.
NOAA Fisheries has announced a change in the commercial fishery
for gray triggerfish in the Gulf of Mexico increasing the commercial trip limit
from 16 to 25 triggerfish.
The new rule will take effect on September 1st.
The rule only affects the commercial sector and does not affect
the recreational season or bag limits.
The
trip limit is being increased at fishermen’s request because under the current trip
limit, which was created in 2018, landings have been below the commercial catch
limit.
It is estimated that the trip limit increase will increase
landings by 33 percent, but projections indicate the commercial season will
stay open throughout the year with the exception of the fixed June 1st through
July 31st season closure.
