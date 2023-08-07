Monday, August 7, 2023

Commercial fishermen who target gray triggerfish will now get to catch a few extra fish.

 

NOAA Fisheries has announced a change in the commercial fishery for gray triggerfish in the Gulf of Mexico increasing the commercial trip limit from 16 to 25 triggerfish.

 

The new rule will take effect on September 1st.

 

The rule only affects the commercial sector and does not affect the recreational season or bag limits.

 

The trip limit is being increased at fishermen’s request because under the current trip limit, which was created in 2018, landings have been below the commercial catch limit.

 

It is estimated that the trip limit increase will increase landings by 33 percent, but projections indicate the commercial season will stay open throughout the year with the exception of the fixed June 1st through July 31st season closure.



