Five people, including 2 children, were injured in a 2-car accident just east of Eastpoint on Friday night.
The accident happened on Highway 98, just east of Eastpoint near Pristine Drive, just after 8:30 Friday night.
According to the Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old man from Eastpoint was heading west on Highway 98 in a Sport Utility Vehicle when he suffered a medical issue and blacked out.
His SUV then traveled into the eastbound lane where it collided head-on with a van carrying four people from Tallahassee.
A 36-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy all suffered serious injuries in the crash.
A three-year-old boy in the van received minor injuries.
The Eastpoint driver also suffered serious injuries.
The accident blocked Highway 98 for a number of hours and was finally cleared by about 11:30 Friday night.
