Monday, August 7, 2023

Five people, including 2 children, were injured in a 2-car accident just east of Eastpoint on Friday night

Five people, including 2 children, were injured in a 2-car accident just east of Eastpoint on Friday night.

The accident happened on Highway 98, just east of Eastpoint near Pristine Drive, just after 8:30 Friday night.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old man from Eastpoint was heading west on Highway 98 in a Sport Utility Vehicle when he suffered a medical issue and blacked out.

His SUV then traveled into the eastbound lane where it collided head-on with a van carrying four people from Tallahassee.

A 36-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy all suffered serious injuries in the crash.

A three-year-old boy in the van received minor injuries.

The Eastpoint driver also suffered serious injuries.

The accident blocked Highway 98 for a number of hours and was finally cleared by about 11:30 Friday night.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment