Seven of Florida’s state parks, including two in Gulf County, have received new utility task vehicles or all-terrain vehicles as the result of a partnership between the Florida State Parks Foundation and the Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation.
T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula state parks will receive a utility task vehicle, while the William J. “Billy Joe” Recreation Area will receive an ATV.
The vehicles will assist park staff with cleanup and resource management projects on beaches at the parks.
Surfing’s Evolution first partnered with the Florida State Parks Foundation to provide beach wheelchairs at 10 state parks in 2021, then expanded that partnership to more than 50 wheelchairs at parks across the state later that year.
Altogether, Florida State Parks manages more than 100 miles of white-sand beaches, many of which are regularly featured on annual “best-of” lists and rankings.
