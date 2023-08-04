Friday, August 4, 2023

Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly Chamber E-news

Chamber and Member Events


Wakulla Dance Academy Open House
8/7
 

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum: Special Exhibit.
7/18 - 8/26
FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory:
Evening at the edge of the sea
8/12, 8/26, 9/9, 9/23

English Financial August Workshop - RSVP by August 17th
8/22
August Member Networking Luncheon 
8/23

Mommy and me painting class. - You are my Sunshine
8/25
Wilderness Survival Class at Sherlock Springs
8/26
Reservations must be paid by 8/19

Coastal Clean Up
9/16

Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Orientation
9/16


Small Business Saturday - Cartoon Day
9/16

Rotary Club of Wakulla - Boots and Bingo 
9/16

Blue Crab Parade and Festival.
9/30


Career Source Capital Region:
Your Workforce Update.
Chamber Member ENews Requests.
 
  1. Best of Wakulla Readers' Choice Awards Special Section
Deadline: Friday, August 4th, at noon
Thank local readers for voting for your business. In addition to publishing in the August 17th paper, this special edition is kept online for one year for referrals. More than 200 Finalists will be recognized.
Contact Nancy Floyd Richardson with The Wakulla News at 850-926-7103 or nancy.richardson@thewakullanews.net.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
