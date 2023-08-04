Friday, August 4, 2023

It's Water Quality Month, how sea level rise affects a tiny species, and more UF/IFAS news

 

Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply

Twitter icon

@UF_IFAS

 

Facebook icon

@UFIFASNews

 

 

 

 

For the week beginning July 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
TIMELY NEWS | August is Water Quality Month. This topic integrates into many areas of UF/IFAS study and outreach. Have a water quality-related topic and need an expert voice? Contact us >

 

 

 

 

 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Study: Sea level rise shifts habitat for endangered Keys species

A newly published study found the silver rice rat moved to higher elevations at a greater rate than the observed rise in sea level, during two separate data collections in 2004 and 2021. Contact >

Caught on video: See one little subject be released with its newly fitted telemetry collar on our Twitter.

Forest Landowner Academy: Enroll at any time

The program is the first of its kind offered by the UF/IFAS School of Forest, Fisheries, and Geomatics Sciences on the UF/IFAS Extension Online Learning CatalogContact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

SNEAK PEEK | New research coming next week.

Invasive caimans in the Everglades

The study is from a team of wildlife researchers at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research Education Center and will be published Monday. Interested in an embargoed copy? Contact Lourdes Mederos >

 

 

 

 

 

 

FROM THE EMERGING PATHOGENS INSTITUTE | This interdisciplinary group of UF scientists tackles issues of global health and economic concern. Several UF/IFAS departments are represented in its affiliate faculty.

UF researchers fight infectious diseases in the EPI Aquatic Pathobiology Lab

Donald Behringer and Lindsey Reisinger, both faculty members in the UF/IFAS School of Forest, Fisheries, and Geomatic Sciences, are studying sea urchins and invasive crayfish in this list of highlights from the lab. Contact > 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: Outdoor and at-home summer activity ideas

UF/IFAS Extension Indian River County shares some fun activities -- with and without parental supervision required -- for these last few days before school begins again. Contact >

Video stories: PlantArray System

The system measures plant growth and stress under different environmental conditions, accelerating field trial time requirements and helping growers and consumers faster. Contact >

Visual learning: Pantry Prep

Hurricane Season is halfway through, so if the hurricane supply isn't fully stocked, consider purchasing on the next tax holiday, Aug. 26-Sept. 8. See more infographics > Contact >

¡Nuevo! En español: Prepare su despensa: Cómo abastecerse para emergencias infográficoContacto >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.

 

 

 

UF/IFAS Communications
News and Media Relations Team

 

UF/IFAS Logo




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment