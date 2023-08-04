Work
on the new Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department is now complete and the fire
department now has its certificate of occupancy.
In fact, the fire department is already holding
classes in its new building.
The construction work was completed pretty quickly,
groundbreaking on the new building was only 4 months ago.
The new building cost 777 thousand dollars to
complete, and has bays for 2 fire trucks, a training room and a restroom.
And now the Fire Department is planning an open
house on Labor Day weekend, so the public can come see building for themselves.
The open house will be held on Saturday, September
the 2nd and will include a station tour and a chance for people to
get into a real fire engine, and even try on some real firefighter gear.
The Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department
currently has 34 first responders in total, 9 of them are certified
fire-fighters, 23 are certified emergency medical technicians or
responders and 21 department members have training in a fire fighting
support role.
