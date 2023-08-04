Friday, August 4, 2023

Work on the new Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department is now complete and the fire department now has its certificate of occupancy

In fact, the fire department is already holding classes in its new building.

 

The construction work was completed pretty quickly, groundbreaking on the new building was only 4 months ago.

 

The new building cost 777 thousand dollars to complete, and has bays for 2 fire trucks, a training room and a restroom.

 

And now the Fire Department is planning an open house on Labor Day weekend, so the public can come see building for themselves.

 

The open house will be held on Saturday, September the 2nd and will include a station tour and a chance for people to get into a real fire engine, and even try on some real firefighter gear.

 

The Alligator Point Volunteer Fire Department currently has 34 first responders in total, 9 of them are certified fire-fighters, 23 are certified emergency medical technicians or responders and 21 department members have training in a fire fighting support role.




