Duke Energy is providing 300 thousand dollars in grants to support emergency operation centers and non-profits dedicated to helping residents prepare for and recover from severe weather events.
The funding will help local communities do everything from fund storm kits, new materials, and equipment as well as provide workshops for local emergency operations centers and community agencies.
50,000 dollars will go to the Consortium of Florida Education Foundation to provide disaster preparedness and response workshops designed to prepare Florida’s local education foundations and communities.
Another 50,000 dollars will go to the Florida Council on Aging to provide 2,000 free storm kits to seniors in Duke Energy’s service territory.
The statewide agency will distribute the kits through various community agencies throughout the state.
