An FWC officer busted a fisherman for electro-fishing in Gulf
County last week.
Electro-fishing is when a shocking device is used to stun the
fish so they can be lifted out of the water with a dip net.
It is illegal in Florida.
An FWC officers was patrolling in Gulf County when he located
a boat with no navigation lights operating at night.
He didn't find rods and reels.
What he did find was a shocking device, lead wire, and dip net.
The operator admitted the device was used for shocking
catfish and was issued citations for the violation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment