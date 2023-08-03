Thursday, August 3, 2023

An FWC officer busted a fisherman for electro-fishing in Gulf County last week

Electro-fishing is when a shocking device is used to stun the fish so they can be lifted out of the water with a dip net.

 

It is illegal in Florida.

 

An FWC officers was patrolling in Gulf County when he located a boat with no navigation lights operating at night.

 

He didn't find rods and reels.

 

What he did find was a shocking device, lead wire, and dip net.

 

The operator admitted the device was used for shocking catfish and was issued citations for the violation.



